Expect a possible chance of showers

Happy Hump Day Laredo, we have made it to the middle of the week and you could be expecting some chances of rain.

On Wednesday, we will start off our day in the low 70s and get up to the 94 degrees.

As we move into the evening we will see a 30 percent chance of showers.

This will bring our humidity levels down and by Thursday we are looking at nice and cooler temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the high 50s.

As for our Easter weekend, we are looking at warm conditions in the 90s.