Expect big changes when restaurants open their doors

Big changes are coming to the restaurants we all enjoy as some states are set to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The look of eating out is about to become very different.

In Houston, certain restaurants are changing the way they set up their tables.

They will go from fully decorated to just a simple paper table cloth.

You'll see a lot of disposable paper products being used for sanitary reasons and a lot more cleaning.

In fact, the staff will be scrubbing down the floor, chairs, and every table before the next party arrives.

Tables and chairs will be at least six feet apart and all staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

Valet parking will also disappear, minimizing the spread of germs.