Expect some chances of rain this week!

After a pleasantly warm Easter weekend, we will start seeing more cloudy conditions along with chances of rain.

On Monday, we will start off with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s and work our way up to the high 80's.

Then overnight, we will be expecting some chances of rain as we head into Tuesday.

Those chances of rain and conditions will carry into Wednesday.

After the middle of the week, we will go back up to hot temperatures in the 90s.

Have a great week everyone!