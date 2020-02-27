Expert testifies in ongoing murder trial

A forensic expert from Bexar County testifies in a murder trial Thursday.

It's day three in the case against Jorge Rodriguez Junior.

The specialist explained he tested a piece of carpet, four shirts, swaps, and a knife.

According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly stabbed 49-year-old UISD Coach Rolando Ramos multiple times.

Court documents revealed the victim's sister told police her brother's home was burglarized twice in a span of a few days.

The trial continues at the 406th District Court.