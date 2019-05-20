Experts prove CBD products don't affect drug test results

Cannabidiol oil is becoming very popular around the world and some have raised concern on whether it's hindering people from passing drug tests.

THC is the compound in marijuana that gets people high. Cannabidiol oil (CBD) is another product that can come from hemp or marijuana. Many states have laws for CBD and THC levels in products. The allowed level for CBD in Alabama is 3% which experts say is not enough to cause someone to fail a drug test.

CBD oil is a natural product that has several medical applications and can come in many forms.

Co-owner of Pryme CBD, Blake Brown said, "The marijuana plant is known for having a high amount of THC and a low amount of CBD. The hemp plant is known for having a high amount of CBD and a low amount of THC. ... If you take it as its intended, a normal dose, and not try to overdo things or go beyond that then you should be good.”

Professionals we spoke to at Health Link Drug Testing in Dothan say people have come in and out and so far they haven't seen anyone fail a test because of CBD.

President of Health Link, Scott Covington said, “The test for marijuana for CBD oil the cutoff for marijuana is 50 nanograms and in order to do that you've got to be under the influence of marijuana. The CBD oil has to contain less than 3 percent."

So for those that might be concerned in Alabama, there isn't anything to worry about because of the way the test results are confirmed.

Experts say it's better to obtain CBD products from licensed dispensaries to make sure CBD levels have been properly verified.

Here's the state policies regulating CBD products: https://blog.employersolutions.com/cannabinol-state-laws/.

