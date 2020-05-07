Face masks given to elementary school parents

Parents at a local elementary school received a useful gift Thursday.

UISD board president Ramiro Veliz and board member Rick Rodriguez handed out protective face masks to the parents of students at Ruiz Elementary.

They were out there with 400 masks as parents drove up, all free of charge.



Rodriguez says it's a gesture parents are appreciating.

"Actually, they're very glad that we're doing this. Pulling up and giving them masks, and they're trying to pay for it. Actually, we're not selling them, we're donating it to them. They're very content cause they're keeping their money also."

Face masks are no longer required to be worn, but they are still highly recommended.