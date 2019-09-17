FBI advising the public about virtual kidnapping scams

The FBI is advising the public about a rising trend in virtual kidnapping extortion calls in the south Texas area.

In the past several weeks, multiple law enforcement agencies have seen a rise in the number of victims falling prey to scams and are being defrauded for large sums of money.

Authorities believe many more individuals have been victimized but have not reported the incidents out of embarrassment.

Typically, a caller will contact a person or business demanding payments for the return of a kidnapped family member or friend.

To avoid becoming a victim of extortion officials recommend looking for calls coming from outside your area code.

It’s also important to keep in mind if the person tries to go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Officials say that the callers will usually accept wire payments, gift cards and or other odd forms of payment.

If you believe you are a victim of a virtual kidnapping scam, you can call 956-723-4021.