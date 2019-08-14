FBI investigating ICE office shootings in San Antonio

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting into Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in San Antonio on Tuesday as a targeted attack against the feds.

An official said individuals in an unknown number of vehicles fired numerous rounds into two ICE offices at around 3 a.m.

FBI officials said federal employees were present and in the building at the time of the shooting.

Fortunately, no one was injured, the special agent in charge of the San Antonio division of the FBI said the bullets came within inches of an employee.

Special agent Christopher Combs said the FBI will "Relentlessly pursue every lead in this case to find the individuals who are responsible."

An individual was questioned at the scene but authorities later realized he was not involved in the incident.