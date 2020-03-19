FBI investigating powder found in envelope at Stripes

Police and FBI are investigating an incident at a local convenience store.

Police responded to the Stripes on the corner of Aguanieve and Cuatro Vientos Street for a reportedly ill person.

Upon arrival, police found to two people who were exposed to dust from an envelope as they opened it. As per their manager's request, the envelope was placed inside a ziplock bag to contain the contents.

Both people were just nervous and had no other signs or symptoms.

A Hazmat team came to pack the envelope and it was turned over to the FBI.