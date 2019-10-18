FBI searching for missing Laredo man

The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division is seeking information from the public about a missing Laredoan.

Hector Dominguez, 32, was last seen walking from his home in South Laredo late at night on September 23, 2018. He called a family member at around 1:45 a.m. on September 24, 2018, to say he was on his way home, but never arrived.

Through the course of the investigation, agents found evidence that Dominguez had been in Nuevo Laredo in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, before his disappearance.

Dominguez is 5’4” in height, approximately 160 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including the name “Maria” on the back of his neck and “Papi Chulo” on the left side of his neck. He also has a large tattoo of clowns on his left arm, the name “Jackie” on his right hand, the name “Hector” and the number seven on his left leg. He was last seen wearing a red and white polo shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. Dominguez, who is a U.S. citizen, is a predominately Spanish speaker.

After his disappearance, his family received ransom demands for money from individuals in Mexico, but the family was unable to meet those demands, as the amount exceeded their financial means.

If you have any information on Dominguez’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the FBI at 210-225-6741. Tips can also be submitted online at FBI.gov.

All callers will remain anonymous.