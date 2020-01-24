FBI seeks public's help to find missing mother and sons

The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, is seeking information from the public about a missing mother and her two children.

Esmeralda Vielma Cisneros, age 39, Alexander Vielma, age 15, and Naum Zaid Ramos, age 11, were last seen on January 19th driving a dark grey SUV (2019 Renault Duster, license plate SCH472A Nuevo Leon) near the Lincoln/Juarez International Bridge in Nuevo Laredo.

It is believed they had been going to visit a family member for the three-day weekend. Neither they nor the vehicle have been seen since and at this time, the FBI does not have confirmed information that any of the three ever crossed the bridge.

Esmeralda is 5’1” in height, approximately 132 pounds and has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander is approximately 5’4” in height, approximately 154 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Naum is approximately 4’2” in height, approximately 66 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The three were dressed in clothing for cold weather.

Esmeralda is a Mexican citizen but the two boys are U.S. citizens. Alexander attends school in Laredo and takes medication for a medical condition, but he does not have the needed medication.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.