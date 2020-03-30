FBI warns public not to fall victim to stimulus check scams

While Americans wait for their stimulus checks to arrive, the FBI and other government agencies are warning people not to fall victim to scams.

Government officials say scammers are already trying to steal people's money by asking for personal or financial information through calls, texts, emails or even websites.

However, others who filed their taxes electronically in the past may see a direct deposit in their bank sooner than that.

Recipients will receive a notice by mail, no later than 15 days after the payment was sent out, with information including a phone number to call the IRS if the funds failed to arrive.