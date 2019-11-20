Face scanning identification adds convenience at international bridges

Face scanning recognition is the newest method of identification that is taking place at our international bridges.

Customs and Border Protection says the new cameras will only be at the international bridges downtown, mainly for pedestrians and bus travelers.

KGNS spoke with some people who cross daily, and most of them hope this will help when waiting to enter the U.S.

"People will have different opinions on invasion of privacy, but I have no problem with them taking my picture," said one person known as “Dana.”

Dana is a frequent traveler and says the new facial recognition cameras do not bother her, and adds they might be more convenient.

"Crossing will move more quickly without having to wait long, because of the CBP agent making sure it's you."

Another person says she has nothing to fear. "I have no problem with it, I am legal."

According to Customs and Border Protection's spokesperson, Rick Pauza, the new technology was added earlier this month.

"Currently we have one lane here at the bus passenger facility here at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, and we have two lanes at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge."

Pauza says a computer will help scan faces of anyone entering the U.S. "A photograph of the traveler, and it compares it against the image that is shown in the document that they present."

He says this will help identify persons of interest among travelers.

"It makes it more difficult for someone who is trying to be an impostor to a legitimate document to gain entry into the United States using someone else's document"

Only one category will be able to opt out of the new method. "U.S. Citizens, if they do not want their image to be taken, they can be processed through other means."

According to CBP, photos of U.S. citizens that do get their face scanned, will be deleted within 12 hours of the process. Everyone else's photo will become property of the United States indefinitely.

"We live in an age where we upload pictures everywhere,” Dana said. According to her, she doesn't mind, because this will hopefully discourage people from breaking the law.

"There's people who try to cross as someone else, and when they see that this is being implemented they won't take such risks."

Although the technology is new to our area, CBP says they've been using it at other ports of entry along the border with Mexico since September of last year.

To date, they've already caught over 200 people using documents that weren't theirs.

All 22 pedestrian lanes, 14 at bridge one and 8 at bridge 2, will be equipped with the cameras.

All cameras should be installed by the beginning of December.