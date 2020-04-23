Facebook group shines light on senior class of 2020

No senior year is complete without attending graduation. This year's graduating class is still in limbo over whether or not they'll be able to walk the stage and receive their diploma.

It's a moment high schoolers wait for years, but this year may be different for the class of 2020.

That's why one Laredoan is helping shine a light on seniors across the city through social media.

"As we all know, senior year is one of the best years of high school."

After seeing that her sister may not walk the stage at graduation, Melody Gonzalez decided to do something to make local seniors like her sister feel special.

It's an idea that originated in Garland, Texas and after Melody was approached about it, she decided to create a local version of "adopt a senior."

"This is just to make them happy during these moments, during this chaos, because we know we're in quarantine, we're in our homes, they're not enjoying their last months in high school."

The group allows families to showcase their seniors in the hopes that someone will adopt them and send them a graduation gift.

It's become very popular since it's creation on April 15th.

"For the first days we just had like one hundred members. When we reached 1,000 I was like oh, it's just going to stay like that, and then right now, right now I saw in the morning I see we're at 6,000 people."

According to Melody she and other page administrators do their best to make sure that parents consent on their seniors being adopted, as well as ensuring that they're actually seniors.

"It's very important that you put a picture if he's in high school, or if you got the time of taking the graduation picture, you put a picture of them. Because we got many posts that are just a picture of me taking a selfie, and then send it but many people ask us, how do we know if they're seniors? How do you know they're in school?"

Seniors who are adopted are asked to put together a list.

"It's asking the name, it's asking if you like what are you favorite candies, favorite movies, favorite lotions, favorite drinks. All the favorites. So adopters can have an idea of what to give the senior."

From there, the people who adopt can put together a good basket filled with things that'll bring their adoptees joy.



Melody says this has been a huge success, but she has noticed something she needs to address.

"We had a lot of reports here in our group that they're bothered because they're not practicing social distancing. They're hugging each other, or not wearing the masks, or gloves. If you want to take a picture with the senior just be separated. Have their gloves and their mask."

She's beyond thankful for the support from the community and is happy that it's brought joy to the class of 2020.

Something important to note is that a senior can only be adopted by two people. Seniors from both school districts are welcome on the page.

The group is still welcoming members, so if you have senior you'd like to showcase or would like to adopt a senior, you can log on Facebook and search "Adopt a SR!! (Laredo, TX)."