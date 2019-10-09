Fake Nikes worth $2.2 million seized at California port

Updated: Wed 5:41 PM, Oct 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES (CNN/Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted almost 15,000 pairs of counterfeit shoes at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach.

The street value of the faux cargo is estimated at more than $2.2 million. (Source: Customs and Border Protection)

The kicks are illegal fakes of special edition and retro Air Jordan designs by Nike.

“Counterfeit brand-name shoes is a multi-million dollar criminal industry,” CBP Port Director LaFonda Sutton-Burke said. “The trafficking of these items is extremely lucrative and becomes more profitable in markets involving successful and popular products.”

Authorities found them in two containers labeled “napkins" on a ship from China.

The real shoes are highly coveted by collectors and sports shoe enthusiasts. They can fetch up to $2,000 online.

The street value of the cargo is estimated at more than $2.2 million.

Officials warn people who buy specialty sneakers online are likely to encounter phonies at some point.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus