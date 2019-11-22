Fall Friday feeling!

Looks like we are in store for a nice cool weekend.

On Friday morning we will start off in the mid 60s and see a possible high of 79 degrees.

During the morning we will have a slight chance of precipitation that could pop up around town.

As we head into the evening, we will get down into the 50s putting us in the low 70s on Saturday morning but overall we will still be warm.

Those 50-degree temperatures will stick around but during the evening, we will bounce back into the 70s.

As we start our work week out we are looking at temperatures in the mid to low 80s.

As for Thanksgiving, we are looking at a nice cool holiday weekend with temperatures in the high 70s, so you can start planning for outdoor activities.