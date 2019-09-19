Fall Not in Sight

Heavy rains continue in spottier fashion across most of southeast Texas. A drier, hot airmass remains above our part of the state. Sinking motion in the atmosphere will not be as pronounced as early in the week, and temperatures may fall just shy of 100F as result. There are indications that the atmosphere may warm up again toward midweek next week with a chance of more 100F heat. I will continue to watch the weathermap...at this point, there are no obvious weather features to bring much chance of rain.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Friday through Tuesday, highs in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, highs around 100.