Fallen officer's badge recovered 33 years later

A piece of Laredo history is given back to the family of a fallen officer.

Rosalinda Herrera

Curly Herrera’s mother, Rosalinda was in disbelief after the sheriff and District Attorney recovered his badge after 33 years.

The badge was discovered when staff members for the District Attorney were inside the evidence room taking inventory.

His badge along with other items were stored in the room when Herrera, who was a correctional officer at the county jail was shot and killed by a prisoner back in 1986 who had somehow obtained a gun.

He was only 22-years-old at the time.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says he went into the room and saw the uniform on the table and immediately knew who it belonged to.

Once he made the discovery, he knew he had to give return it to Curly’s mother. During the Law Enforcement Week Awards Ceremony, the discovery even took Sheriff Martin Cuellar by surprise.

With hundreds of employees under his watch, Cuellar knows the impact of losing one of their own.

Protected in a case, Rosalinda will bring home a memory of her beloved son.

As for Curly’s uniform, it will be framed and put up on display at the Sheriff’s Office very soon.