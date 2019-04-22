Families celebrate Easter at the lake

The Easter weekend brought out several residents to Lake Casa Blanca.

The Torres Family is just one of the many families who celebrated the holiday at the lake.

Part of the family tradition is soaking in the sun, eating food, playing sports, and of course Easter Eggs.

Diego Torres says, the best part of being at the lake is the food and spending quality time with the family.

And of course with Easter comes a few cracked eggs.

Park Ranger Mary Velasquez says some of the many fun activities to take part in are boating, swimming, and fishing.

During the year, many come to the lake to enjoy all of the activities they have to offer, but even on the slow days, the park sees a large turnout of residents.

While it’s all fun and games, park-goers must remember to follow all of the park rules which include no littering, no alcohol, and kids must be supervised at all times.

Overall families and park officials say it was another successful holiday at the lake.