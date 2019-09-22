Families float for free during Saturday event

Hundreds of families stopped by Bartlett Park Saturday morning to row some boats and practice their arrow skills.

The City of Laredo held an outdoor family fun event that brought out the kid in everyone.

The sun was shining bright and the DJ was playing everyone’s favorite jams while families floated on the pond with a pedal boat or kayak.

Kids were also able to test out their Hawk-Eye skills at the archery stand.

The event was completely free and open to the public. All participants had to do was sign a waiver.

Next weekend, the city will be hosting a similar event at North Central Park.