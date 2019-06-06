Families in need receive summer survival kits

Local students who are considered homeless were given a summer survival kit thanks to a federal program.

The McKinney Vento Program exists at UISD and currently serves 137 families with 263 students.

The program seeks to help students who are considered homeless or those who jump from home to home.

During the school year, the program provides uniforms and school supplies to the students.

On Wednesday, they provided the families with a kit to survive the dog days of summer.

Program director Sara Hernandez says they are providing residents with toiletries, blankets, dishes and non-perishable items.

They also provided families with a fan to keep them cool.

Those who did not have transportation to pick up the packages were given free transportation to the site.