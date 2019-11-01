Families visit graves of loved ones on Dia de los Muertos

An important tradition for Dia de los Muertos is families visiting the local cemeteries.

According to tradition, today is All Souls Day, a day where families remember children that have passed too soon.

Several families were at the cemetery putting flowers on their loved ones graves this morning, some even traveling from outside Laredo to take part in the two day celebration.

A visiting family member, Dora Cortez, told KGNS that All Souls Day means a lot to her because of her baby brother who died 70 years ago. She spends the holiday with family bringing flowers to his grave.

The cemetery opens its doors for the public Saturday at 8 in the morning.