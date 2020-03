The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is looking to give the community an opportunity to enjoy the spring-like temperatures by hosting a slew of events.

They'll be holding a Family Outing over at the Bartlett Soccer Complex at 6002 Thomas Avenue Saturday from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids and family members of all ages will be able to take part in bike rides, paddle boat rides, and archery lessons.