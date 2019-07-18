Family and friends celebrate life of Myriam Camarillo

After nearly a week since Myriam Camarillo’s body was discovered in a north Laredo home, loved ones will get a chance to say their final goodbyes.

Myriam Camarillo had been missing since the early hours of Sunday, July 7th after having been last seen in the downtown area.

Myriam's body was found inside a home at the 100-block of St. Pierre.

Authorities have arrested Joseph Stephen Carrizales, who is facing tampering with evidence charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy report is still pending.

A memorial visitation is currently taking place at the Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services located on 1410 Jacaman Road, where they will celebrate Myriam’s life.

The memorial will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.