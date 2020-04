A cooped-up California family built miniature versions of their favorite retail and coffee stores.

With the stay-at-home orders in place, many have had to skip their regular trips to the store, so this Bakersfield couple decided to build their own Target and Starbucks.

The family built, painted, printed and stocked the playsets in just a couple of weeks.

They say it's about maintaining a semblance of normalcy during an abnormal time.