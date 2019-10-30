Family comes home to find house on fire

A family went out to do their grocery shopping, and came back to find the majority of their home engulfed in flames.

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Grant Street.

They were advised of the fire by another family member that was inside, saying the fire started in one of the rooms and the entire house was full of smoke. The family member that was home had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities are now investigating what caused it.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Four adults and five children live in the home, and they lost everything.

If you'd like to help them, they can be reached at 956-480-6476.