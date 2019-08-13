Family displaced by house fire thanks community for their support

The Laredo Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a fire that left a family devastated.

Felix Family

The Felix Family says they are still trying to recover from the traumatic event but they thank the community for their comfort and support.

Saturday morning was a moment of shock and confusion for Esperanza Felix, the mother of three who has lived at the home for the past three years with her husband and father.

Esperanza says, she’s really grateful that the community was able to pitch in and help them during their time of need.

Twenty hours after the fire, a family member set up a Go Fund Me page where they saw various donations come in.

Although it was nice for the community to come together during their time of need, Esperanza says the most important thing is that the family is safe.

Esperanza’s father is disabled and uses a wheelchair to get around, but that was also lost in the fire, but through the flow of donations, it was quickly replaced by another one.

If you would like to help out the family, you can click here.