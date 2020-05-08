Family files lawsuit against meat plant after loved one dies from COVID-19

The "Quality Sausage Company" in Dallas is being sued by the family of a worker who died from coronavirus.

Two workers at the plant passed away due to complications with the coronavirus a day apart last month.

One of them was Hugo Dominguez, who worked at the plant for at least a decade.

His family alleges the plant didn't take precautions even after knowing workers were testing positive.

His wife said Dominguez felt he had no choice but to work.

He told his wife, a coworker had died and was afraid that he would be next.

Quality Sausage Company released a statement saying, "The health and well-being of our employees are extremely important to us. The spread of COVID-19 across the country and within our community is challenging for all of us. Quality Sausage Company has continually updated our procedures to reflect current guidance.