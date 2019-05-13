Family friend forced 12-year-old girl to get birth control implant, Pa. mother says

Police are investigating after a Pennsylvania mother reported a family friend, who was supposed to be taking her daughter to school, instead took the 12-year-old to a health clinic, where the child was injected with an implantable birth control device.

Mother Misty Evans says that without her permission or knowledge, a female family friend for whom Evans’ daughter had babysat took the 12-year-old for the medical procedure in April.

Evans says her daughter felt threatened and didn’t admit what happened until a month later. A friend of Evans told her she had heard about what happened in early May, and that’s when the mother spoke to her daughter about it.

"My daughter broke down, started crying and said she was sorry. I said, 'What are you sorry for?' She said, 'I'm not allowed to tell you," Evans said.

What concerns Evans most is that her daughter did not want the contraceptive.

"The family friend forced her, forced her and told her she had to have it because she was 12 years old,” Evans said.

The mother also says she has seen paperwork in which the woman claimed to be her daughter’s aunt.

Police are investigating the matter, but they have not determined what the potential charge could be.

"I just hope the police press the charges, and they get justice for my daughter. Let my daughter go in and explain how she felt that day, that it was a nightmare to her," Evans said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says clinicians may provide birth control to minors without informing or obtaining consent from their parents. In fact, federal law prohibits clinicians from requiring parental consent to get birth control.

Copyright 2019 WTAE, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.