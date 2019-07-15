Family looking for answers after loved one attacked in New Braunfels

A Texas family is looking for answers after they say their loved one was ambushed while tubing in New Braunfels over the weekend.

Lindsey Rose

According to WOAI, Lindsey Rose and her husband had finished their tubing trip down the river near Devil’s Playground before the altercation happened.

The couple had set aside their tubes for just a few moments when a group of four women and a man began to pick them up.

When Linsey asked what they were doing with the tubes, that’s when the trouble started.

Lindsey does not remember anything else after the argument; however, her husband says he tried to help her but it was too late.

The attackers then fled the park and were nowhere to be found.

Lindsey sustained a big gash on her forehead, so severe a plastic surgeon had to work for hours to stitch her face back together.

The campground did not comment on the attack.