Family holds vigil for mother whose body was found near the river

The family of a mother who went missing a couple of months ago is mourning the loss of their loved one.

The family of Graciela Sepulveda Juarez held a special vigil to honor their late mother, who had been missing since June.

For nearly two months, the family of Graciela had been searching all over for their loved one and received no answers on her whereabouts.

Her three sons posted flyers with her picture and even contacted local authorities to report a missing person; however, they believed she was in custody at a Laredo Detention Center.

On Monday, LULAC committee member Julie Contreras confirmed the tragic news of Graciela’s passing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found Graciela’s body on the Southside of Laredo near the river.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Graciela will be truly missed by her family, grandchildren, and friends.