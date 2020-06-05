Family of six found dead inside SUV outside San Antonio home

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Texas police chief says a family of six was discovered dead inside an SUV in San Antonio Thursday.
The police chief says officers entered the home but immediately backed out once they smelled a "Heavy noxious fume."
A note on the door appeared to warn police there were either bodies or people inside.
The officers eventually found a man, his wife, and four young children dead inside the vehicle.
The police used a robot and drones to survey the home believing it could have been booby-trapped.
They found a possible explosive device.
Police were eventually entered the home.
They have not said whether the suspected explosive device was real.