Family of six found dead inside SUV outside San Antonio home

A Texas police chief says a family of six was discovered dead inside an SUV in San Antonio Thursday.

The police chief says officers entered the home but immediately backed out once they smelled a "Heavy noxious fume."

A note on the door appeared to warn police there were either bodies or people inside.

The officers eventually found a man, his wife, and four young children dead inside the vehicle.

The police used a robot and drones to survey the home believing it could have been booby-trapped.

They found a possible explosive device.

Police were eventually entered the home.

They have not said whether the suspected explosive device was real.