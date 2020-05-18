Family of Guatemalan woman file lawsuit against BP agent

A civil lawsuit is filed against the United States and a Border Patrol agent by the family of a Guatemalan woman who was killed two years ago.



She was allegedly shot by that Border Patrol agent, and her family is seeking justice.

On May 23rd, 2018 twenty year old Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez was found shot in the head in Rio Bravo.

Gomez Gonzalez was allegedly traveling with a group around the area when suddenly they encountered Border Patrol agents.



She was said to be hiding behind brush, and then moments later she was allegedly shot and killed. The lawsuit alleges that one of the agents, or a combination of them, were responsible for her death.



The family is being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and law firm Kirkland and Ellis.



The case is going to the federal court in Laredo, Texas for unspecified actual and punitive damages.



ACLU's Texas senior staff attorney Edgar Saldivar said the family wants to hold the federal government and agent, or agents, accountable for the death of their eldest daughter.



Saldivar says the civil lawsuit is also seeking more answers about what exactly happened that day.

This case is arguing that Gomez Gonzalez was a victim of excessive violence and civil rights violation.

We reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the lawsuit.



A spokesperson said:

"As a matter of policy, CBP does not comment on pending litigation. However, lack of comment should not be construed as agreement or stipulation with any of the allegations."