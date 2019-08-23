Family of construction worker files lawsuit

The family of a man who fell 30 feet from a construction site earlier this week has filed a lawsuit in light of his death.

The attorney for the family, Ron Rodriguez filed the document on Friday morning at the Webb County District Court against McAllen Valley Roofing Co. , Peopleready Inc., and Smiyashal Ltd. Partnership.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and providing an "Unsafe work environment for 59-year-old- Raul Soliz that ultimately caused his death".

Soliz was on the roof of a warehouse at the 100 block of International Boulevard on Tuesday.

Osha and police are investigating this case and it could take up to six months to release the findings.

To view the full lawsuit, click here.