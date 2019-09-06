Family of girl injured in house fire turning to community for help

A family who survived a massive house fire two weeks ago is turning to the community for help.

Cassandra Molina was one of three people who was injured after a fire broke out at a mobile home park on International on August 20th.

The Molina Family says she might need surgery and they are asking for help with her medical expenses.

Her mother Lydia Perales says, part of her hand is healing and her back and depending on how it develops, they will see if she needs surgery.

A plate sale is taking place on Friday by the 7-11 in front of Concord Hills.

The family will be there at 11 a.m. in the morning offering plates to help the family with expenses.

You can also reach the family at 956-704-8388.

Any amount of donation helps.