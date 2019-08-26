Family of late doctor donates piano to Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School

The love for music can be shared for generations.

That's the message a local doctor and musician is spreading after his passing.

The late, Doctor Antonio Cantu had a strong admiration for literature and the arts; especially music.

It was that love that moved him to donate a beautiful and personal Steinway baby grand piano to the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School.

Dr. Mary Grace Carroll, the school's piano instructor, says the instrument will not only give students an opportunity to better their skills, but also will draw elite artists from colleges and universities in our region to share their talents.