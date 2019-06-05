Family of missing Honduran man turning to the public for help

A Honduran man in Laredo has gone missing and his family is asking the community for help locating him.

Ronald Ponce Martinez, 24

Ronald Ponce Martinez, 24, has been missing since May 21st.

According to his family, someone came to the house on Marion Street to pick him up, and they never heard from him again.

His family has already gone to the authorities, and have filed a police report on a missing person.

Authorities say he was working on a construction project in south Laredo, which is the last his family has heard from him.

Martinez’s aunt says they are very worried about him and hope that he is still alive.

His family tried to trace his cell phone, and the last location is about an hour and a half from Laredo, but they have not been able to find him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact his family at 775-4495 or Laredo Police at 795-2800.