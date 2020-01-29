Family of missing educator locates loved one in San Antonio

An LISD educator who went missing for several days has been located.

According to the sister, Monica Cabrera, her brother Eloy Cabrera was last seen on Sunday in San Antonio.

The family says they reported Cabrera missing to Laredo Police on Monday afternoon.

After conducting their own investigation, Monica found Eloy’s vehicle in a wooded area known as Stone Oak, in San Antonio.

They believe he was in an accident.

Since Sunday, his sister believes Cabrera’s been at the Brooke Army Medical Center in ICU in critical condition.

She was told he had fallen from a 20-foot ravine.

The family thanks the community for sharing the flyers and calls to help.

Cabrera is the head coach of Cigarroa Middle School.

KGNS News will continue to bring you all the latest developments on this story as more details become available.