Family of missing mother seeking answers

It's been nearly a month and three sons are desperately looking for answers as to their mother’s whereabouts'.

According to a relative, Graciela Sepulveda Juarez had been living in Laredo for about 15 years and was in the process of obtaining a U.S. residency when she traveled to Mexico for an immigration appointment.

Her application did not go through and was unable to legally return to the U.S.

She attempted to return to Laredo by crossing the river back in June but was deported.

Out of desperation, Graciela crossed the river a second time on July the 5th, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The Mexican Consulate says aside from Border Patrol, Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies are also on the lookout in different areas along the border.

The Webb County Medical Examiner has also taken a DNA sample from family members as a standard procedure.