Family of three injured after scaffolding collapses

A family of three is lucky to be alive after scaffolding on a building in downtown San Antonio collapsed Thursday night.

Officials say the scaffolding fell from an AT&T Building as severe storms moved through the area.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says a family of three was on a bus bench when the scaffolding collapsed.

Officials say the three have minor scrapes and bruises.

At least four cars were pinned under the debris. A nearby church also sustained significant damage.

No word on how long it will take crews to clean up the scaffolding.