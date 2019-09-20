Family of three injured after scaffolding collapses

SAN ANTONIO, TX (NBC) - A family of three is lucky to be alive after scaffolding on a building in downtown San Antonio collapsed Thursday night.
Officials say the scaffolding fell from an AT&T Building as severe storms moved through the area.
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says a family of three was on a bus bench when the scaffolding collapsed.
Officials say the three have minor scrapes and bruises.
At least four cars were pinned under the debris. A nearby church also sustained significant damage.
No word on how long it will take crews to clean up the scaffolding.