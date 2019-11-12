Family of veteran in vintage photograph reaches out

We are following up on our mission to find the family of a World War II veteran, after his memorabilia was accidentally donated to a local church.

His relatives shared with us how they felt after reuniting with these priceless memories.

They are extremely happy, not just because it is a piece of history, but also because of the dates in which it happened. They say this is the closest thing to a miracle.

What once was a mystery is now a solved case.

"That was my father," said Alvaro Lopez Junior, who inherited his father’s name, the veteran in the photograph.

"Stationed in England for a while, from there they went to France, and he ended up in Germany."

The postcard is part of several letters that the soldier would send from around the world.

"The picture, as you can see, was a Christmas card that he sent home. When he would write home, he would write to my aunt."

Other documents that were included in the envelope were a German bill, and a Mexican newspaper article.

"I had never seen the newspaper clippings. I'm not sure that anybody else in the family has. Of course, that was the announcement of my father and my mother's marriage."

Alvaro Lopez Junior says he was in disbelief when he heard about what had accidentally been donated to a church.

"First thing this morning, I started getting emails from my brothers and sisters about it."

All were most astonished at the miraculous timing.

"They were all commenting about how special it was that this happened on Veterans Day."

Alvaro says his father's postcard has a deeper message.

"His birthday is coming up. Christmas coming up… being a Christmas card, it does feel special"

He is thankful for those that made it happen.

"Could have gotten thrown in the trash, and I really appreciate them bringing it up and trying to find us."

This was an authentic message to the veteran's living relatives and those to come.

"History. Family history. It's great because it's something that we will always treasure, we got pictures of the card, but as far as I know not any real ones."

Alvaro believes the postcard was sent in either 1944 or 1945.

As for when his parent married, he says that happened a few years after the end of World War II, on Labor Day of 1948.

The items were successfully returned thanks to the help provided by different people who texted and emailed KGNS with information, including the group 'Laredo’s Veteran Archive Project' and the First United Methodist Church.