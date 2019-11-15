Family says hoverboard exploded, burning down their home

A family is homeless after they say a hoverboard exploded and burned down their home.

This photo shows the charred remains of a home after Ty'Ree and Taelen Jones, two boys who lived there, say a hoverboard sparked and caught fire. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

They say it happened in a matter of seconds and they're only alive thanks to the oldest son's quick-thinking.

As Ty’Ree and Taelen Jones walked through their childhood home, they still know exactly where every room is even with the charred and melted walls.

It's unreal to them that the home their mother worked so hard for these last 15 years was swallowed up by a fire.

"If it would have happened while they were asleep, who would have known what would have happened? It would have been too late,” said Tiffany Jones, their mother.

Tiffany Jones was at her second job Wednesday night when her oldest son, Ty’Ree, called her panicked: The house was in flames.

He only had minutes to react after his brother, Taelen, said his hoverboard was crackling.

"We decided to pick it up but then it started sparking more,” Taelen said.

"Next thing you know it exploded in my face. The first thing that came to mind was - get my brothers out this house,” Ty’Ree said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has documented over 250 hoverboard incidents involving fires since 2015 and recommends checking for recalls.

"Even though I saw the videos of hoverboards exploding, I never thought that mine would be one of those,” Taelen said.

The hoverboard Tiffany Jones bought Taelen for his birthday this past summer lays in the home alongside everything else that burned.

"The whole mattress caught fire in five seconds, then the whole ceiling. The whole ceiling caught fire. All I know is - if I would have went to sleep I could have lost my brothers that night,” Ty’Ree said.

"I'm so proud of him. He stepped up to the plate, and I’m grateful that he got my babies out of here, especially my Butta” Tiffany Jones said.

According to the GoFundMe page for the family, Trace “Butta” Jones is the youngest son who was in the hospital for hyperthyroid and low calcium until he was released Tuesday.

For now, the family is staying at a hotel and counting their blessings, hoping to get back on their feet soon.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.