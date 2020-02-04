Family speaks on car that crashed into home

Super Bowl Sunday became a super home disaster for one family in south Laredo.

A family is counting their blessings after a car crashes into their home over the weekend. That night around 11:30, Yasin Medina says her and her family had just called it a night when a loud crash woke them.

This surveillance video captures the moments a car crashes into the Medina home. The footage shows Medina and her children running out to see the chaos.

Medina says the driver was allegedly having difficulties getting out of the car.

Police arrived to the scene at the 4400 block of Vientos Drive.

Monday, LPD identified the driver as 30-year-old Eduardo De La Cruz. Based on the signs on intoxication at the scene, police charged De La Cruz with driving while intoxicated.

"This are the type of things we worry about when the Super Bowl comes around," said Investigator Joe Baeza. "It is something that is completely avoidable. If people assume responsible while they are drinking and consuming alcohol and know they have to go home."

De La Cruz was taken to a local hospital for a checkup.

Luckily, no one inside the home was injured at the time of the crash.

The front porch and a wall were crashed into as well as a neighbor's car that was parked on the street.

Medina says she believes De La Cruz would have made it further into her home if it weren't for the parked car it first hit.

"Thank God that car was there. It stopped a lot of the car's speed so it didn't go all the way inside the home."

Medina does not have total number on the amount that was damaged.

De La Cruz is now out on a $5,000 bond.

Laredo police say Super Bowl Sunday was a busy night for patrolling. There were 3 drivers stopped and charged with DWI's within one hour of each other that night.