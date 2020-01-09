Family who lost everything in house fire turning to community for help

A local family is turning to the community for help after they lost everything in a house fire in west Laredo earlier this week.

The fire happened on Monday night at the 3300 of Juarez Avenue.

The homeowner Maria Gomez says she was using the dryer when it ignited a spark and eventually turned into a fire that consumed her home.

Gomez says she was only able to escape with a small bag that held her personal documents but lost everything else.

Gomez and her family are currently staying at a hotel for seven days that the American Red Cross has paid for.

She is in need of clothes, food, home material and anyone willing to volunteer their time to help

Rebuild.

If you are interested in helping this family you can contact them at 956 898-6112.