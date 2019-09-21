Famous hotelier, philanthropist Barron Hilton dies at age of 91

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation stated Barron Hilton died of natural causes Thursday at his home in Los Angeles.

His granddaughter, Paris Hilton, reacted on Twitter, saying she was "deeply saddened by the loss."

"He was a legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure," she said. "Ever since I was a little girl, I have looked up to him as a businessman."

Barron Hilton was born in Dallas in October 1927.

He started off his hospitality career in 1937 when he moved to Los Angeles with his father, Conrad N. Hilton, and helped park cars for hotel guests.

He spent two decades as an entrepreneur before succeeding his father as president of the board of Hilton Hotels Corp. in 1966.

In 2007, he passed on the $1.2 billion profit from the sale of Hilton Hotel Corp. to his family's philanthropic foundation.

He also helped found the Chargers NFL team.

