Farmers Market taking place this weekend!

El Centro De Laredo Farmer's Market is inviting the public to come on out to its first Famer's Market of July.

Every two weeks Laredo Main Street gets together with local vendors to host an event where the community can purchase some fresh greens and products.

This week they will also have plenty of activities and games for the family and kids to enjoy.

Attendees can also enjoy the sounds of live music.

The market will feature over 25 vendors.

The event will take place this Saturday, July 6th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veteran’s Plaza in downtown Laredo.

The market is free and open to the public.