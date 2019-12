Since Thursday is the last day of school for most students, a local library is looking to throw kids a party just in time for the Christmas break!

Taken from the Christmas book “The Polar Express”, the Fasken Branch Library has decided to throw kids a pajama party on Thursday evening.

The event will feature free hot chocolate, popcorn and of course, storytime for the kiddos.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public.