Fasken students get a lesson on dinosaurs

Students at a local elementary school got an up-close look at the beasts that once ruled the earth thanks to a traveling museum.

Dinosaur George has gone to thousands of schools around the state, showing kids dinosaurs and fossils from all around the world.

Students at Fasken Elementary got a chance to see and hold some fossils that are said to be millions of years old.

Fasken student Marina Zertuche says it was a great experience because they got a chance to see how the dinosaurs looked inside and outside.

Organizers say Dinosaur George and his traveling museum were able to offer audiences an educational experience unlike any other.