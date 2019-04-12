Fasken students get a lesson on dinosaurs

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students at a local elementary school got an up-close look at the beasts that once ruled the earth thanks to a traveling museum.
Dinosaur George has gone to thousands of schools around the state, showing kids dinosaurs and fossils from all around the world.
Students at Fasken Elementary got a chance to see and hold some fossils that are said to be millions of years old.
Fasken student Marina Zertuche says it was a great experience because they got a chance to see how the dinosaurs looked inside and outside.
Organizers say Dinosaur George and his traveling museum were able to offer audiences an educational experience unlike any other.