Fast-food employee accused of stealing thousands from restaurant

A fast-food employee is allegedly caught trying to steal thousands of dollars from his place of employment.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Giovanny Gutierrez and charged him with theft.

The case was reported on December 2nd when officers were called out to a restaurant at the 7700 block of McPherson Road.

When officers arrived, a manager stated that an employee identified as Gutierrez had grabbed a cash drop bag with $2,627 and put it in his pants.

Gutierrez then allegedly exited the restaurant and fled the scene.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Gutierrez.