Fast food giants providing face masks for employees

Fast food chains roll out face masks for employees.

Big chains like McDonalds, Chick-fil-A and Dunkin Donuts are deploying masks to employees across the country.

McDonald’s said it plans to distribute more than 100 million non-medical grade masks to the company's nearly 14,000 restaurants across the U.S.

Chick-fil-A has also started distributing face masks or other face coverings to its workers.

On Monday, Dunkin' said it is requiring restaurant employees to wear single-use gloves, regardless of the task, and non-medical masks as part of new safety procedures.

